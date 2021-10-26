Ontario doctors share priorities for health system

TORONTO — Reducing patient wait times; expanding mental health, addiction and home care services; and preparing for the next pandemic are among top priorities for a group representing Ontario doctors.

The Ontario Medical Association shared its recommendations for improving the province’s health system in a new report published today.

It also highlights the need to strengthen public health units and assign a linked team of health-care providers to every patient.

The group is calling on political parties to include its recommendations in their platforms leading up to next June’s provincial election.