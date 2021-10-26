Dual-class shares in spotlight with Rogers crisis

TORONTO — Critics of dual-class share structures say the fight for control of Rogers Communications Inc. is proof that the model is badly flawed.

A dual-class share structure is one where companies issue different classes of common shares. Typically, it gives disproportionate voting rights to one group of shareholders such as the company's founders, family members and executives.

Kevin Thomas, chief executive of the Shareholder Association for Research and Education, says dual-class share structures don't work.

He says the lack of accountability can lead to all kinds of problems, from obscenely high executive compensation packages to stale leadership and poor management.