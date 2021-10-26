Matt Elliott: Even businesses are OK with losing on-street parking. So why would Toronto undo curbside patios?

It’s happened every time Toronto has proposed a change to a street. A chorus of voices from the business community pipes up. “What about parking?” they cry. “You can’t get rid of our on-street parking.”

I’ve watched it happen again and again. The what-about-parking outcry came on King Street when the city implemented streetcar priority. It came on Bloor Street when cyclists finally won their long fight for bike lanes. And it came again during the pandemic, when the city implemented the CafeTO program that swapped parking spaces for patio spaces and moved to transform streets like Danforth and midtown Yonge Street.

Again and again: parking, parking, parking.

Well, it turns out it was all a waste of breath. All of this grousing about on-street parking was based on a false premise.

There’s plenty of data pointing to businesses overrating the importance of on-street parking, but the latest piece of evidence comes via a survey Toronto city hall’s transportation department conducted over the summer. It asked businesses for their thoughts on the CafeTO program that launched in 2020 and came back for 2021, creating 1,213 expanded patio spaces for restaurants this summer — 940 of which came via some repurposing of curb lanes which generally meant taking away on-street parking spaces.

It was one of the biggest reductions in on-street parking Toronto has ever seen. But here’s the surprise: businesses, despite the great importance they tended to place on on-street parking in the past, are not clamouring for the return of these on-street parking spaces. Instead, 75 per cent of surveyed businesses indicate they’d like to continue to see curb lanes used for expanded patios in the warmer months. Just seven per cent said they wanted the full-time parking spaces back.

The city looks like it will take the direction of the majority. On Wednesday, Mayor John Tory’s executive committee will consider a report recommending a return of CafeTO for 2022, and the development of a framework for making the program permanent. If the committee and later Toronto council give it the green light, we’ll be dining out in parking space patios for years to come.

That will mark a significant shift in Toronto’s approach to divvying up road space. And it’s a long time coming. Research by The Centre for Active Transportation (TCAT) has continuously found that businesses overrate the importance of parking.

On Bloor Street West after some on-street parking was removed to make way for bike lanes, TCAT found that the number of customers at local businesses increased, and average customer spending went from $186 to $245 per month. In addition, people who biked and walked to access the shops tended to visit more often and spend more than drivers.

But retailers have been slow to embrace this reality. That’s probably because TCAT’s studies also show that most Toronto businesses overestimate the number of customers who arrive by car. On Bloor Street, 58 per cent of merchants guessed that more than 25 per cent of their customers were arriving by car. Based on surveys, the actual percentage of retail customers who drove was just nine per cent.