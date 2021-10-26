'HIGH RISK PRODUCTS': Major recall of mushrooms sold at Metro and other Ontario grocery stores over Listeria fears triggers Health Canada warning

A major mushroom recall is hitting Ontario grocery stores, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Health Canada.

Carleton Mushroom is recalling Sliced White Mushrooms prepared for Metro Brands from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product, the CFIA said in its "food recall warning" issued late Monday (Oct. 25).

"If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor," the CFIA said. "Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased."

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, according to Health Canada.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk, the warning states.

Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die, the CFIA said.

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results.

"The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings," the statement reads.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

There have been no reported illnesses as of yet.