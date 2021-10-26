George Weston selling fresh and frozen bakery biz

TORONTO — George Weston Ltd. has signed a deal to sell its Weston Foods fresh and frozen bakery businesses to FGF Brands Inc. for $1.2 billion.

The company put Weston Foods up for sale earlier this year as part of a plan to focus on its retail and real estate businesses.

George Weston says it remains committed to selling its remaining food business – comprised of cookies, cones, crackers and wafers.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions.