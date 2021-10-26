How to begin your search for ESG investments

For example, look for companies that focus on answering questions like "how do we empower our employees to experience better, more fulfilled lives and careers?" Biggins said. That’s better than a passive or avoidant approach from companies, along the lines of statements like "we are aware of some social concerns and are doing our best to work with our labour union to resolve them,” Biggins said.

Biggins added that investors should note that there’s a difference between companies “not doing wrong” and companies who are consistently investing in the growth of people both inside and outside of the organization. “There are parts of ESG which we need to lean on our intuition, [and] this is one of them,” he said.

For young people not yet able to work with an investment adviser but who have a pension plan or group RRSP through their employer, there’s also an opportunity to push for investments that go toward social good that way, O’Leary said.

In many cases, company pension plans or group RRSPs don’t include responsible investment offerings, O’Leary said. He recommended that employees ask their HR department for this to change.

“If 50 per cent of your workforce is all of a sudden asking for responsible investment offerings for your pension, you can be sure they’re going to start to respond. But, if it’s only a handful of people, it’s easier to brush it off,” he added.

There are also free online resources with sustainability and social investing information on mutual funds and ETFs. For instance, Morningstar provides a sustainability rating on funds and also shows how they score when it comes to social factors, alongside environmental and governance factors, O’Leary said.

Another example is a U.S. site As You Sow, O’Leary said, which has online tools that can help users understand if their investments are aligned with their values.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2021.

By Leah Golob, The Canadian Press