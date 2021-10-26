TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 269 new cases of COVID-19 today, and five more deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 176 of those cases are in people who aren't fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

It's the lowest number of new daily cases since early August.

There are 138 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19, and Elliott says 121 of them are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.