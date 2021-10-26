Ontario reports 150 new cases of COVID in schools

Ontario is reporting another 269 COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. Of the six deaths, one of the deaths occurred more than a month ago and is being added to the cumulative count due to a data cleanup according to the province’s latest report released Tuesday morning.

Ontario has administered 18,428 vaccine doses since its last daily update, with 22,413,315 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m. the previous night.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 11,463,641 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 87.9 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 77.1 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 10,949,674 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had both doses. That works out to approximately 84.0 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 73.7 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.