Vaccine mandate could mean 50K school staff fired

TORONTO — Ontario's education minister says 50,000 people could lose their jobs if the province mandated COVID-19 vaccines for education workers

Responding to the NDP in question period today, Stephen Lecce said such a policy would mean pink slips for tens of thousands of educators when Ontario already faces staffing challenges.

He says any unvaccinated staff member has to provide proof of a negative test to enter a school.

The government says the 50,000 figure includes education workers who are unvaccinated or won't disclose their status.