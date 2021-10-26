Man charged in fraud vaccine certificate probe

Ottawa police say they've charged a man in a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination certificate investigation.

The force says the investigation began in September.

Police say the 27-year-old man from Gatineau, Que., is facing multiple charges including two counts of uttering a forged document, two counts of forgery and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Ottawa police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be laid.

The force is reminding residents that selling, purchasing, utilizing or knowingly accepting false COVID-19 vaccination credentials is a criminal offence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

By The Canadian Press