Crave introduces mobile-only streaming option

TORONTO — Price increases are headed to Crave for some subscribers as the Canadian streaming platform rejigs its entire service offering to introduce a new mobile-only option.

The Bell Media-operated service says it has eliminated what became known as its "basic" tier, which gave viewers a library of older HBO titles, Showtime and Crave Originals for a relatively low price of $9.99 per month.

Instead, subscribers will have two choices, both of which offer access to Crave's entire lineup of HBO series, some HBO Max shows, Showtime and a selection of new movies.

Crave Mobile gives viewers access to the entire library of Crave through a mobile app or the Crave website, but is limited to one viewer stream at a time on a single registered mobile device, making it tough to split a subscription with another user.