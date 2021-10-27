Google Canada launches program paying for news

Google has also said it made $9 million in revenue from clicks on ads through news-related queries in Canada in 2019.

Google's path to working with the global journalism industry so far includes $1 billion in spending and plans to train journalists, help newspapers transition to digital models and help publishers grow their online businesses.

The showcase is a key part of that commitment, but Google refused to share details around the structure and value of the licensing agreements it offered to Canadian publishers.

However, Brad Bender, Google's vice-president of product management for news, said the arrangements are meant to compensate media companies for their "editorial curation."

Through the deals, publishers are obligated to provide a certain number of articles that will appear in the showcase, but Bender did not say how many are required.

He also said Google negotiates extended access to some articles that are paywalled, but not everyone gets to view them for free. Google only lets users beyond the paywall who it assesses as having high odds of striking a relationship with the publisher.

Black Press Media, Glacier Media, the Globe and Mail, Métro Média, SaltWire Network, Winnipeg Free Press, Village Media and Narcity were announced as participants in June.

On Wednesday, Google said Les coops de l’Information, Le Devoir and Torstar had joined too, and teased more could be on their way.

"We want this momentum to continue," said Geremia.

"Of course, we want more eligible folks to be part of this."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press