Anti-abortion groups take legal action against Hamilton over rejected HSR ad

But the ARPA applicants argue the city’s rejection of the proposed ad appears “to be based only on philosophical or political disagreement with (their) beliefs and position.”

No “false claims” are made, they assert. “The use of personal pronouns to refer to a child before he or she is born is common, easily understood, and not misleading to a reasonable person.”

Ewert, who questioned the relevance of the Criminal Code in the matter, noted the ad was supposed to coincide with Conservative MP Cathay Wagantall’s private member’s bill to prohibit sex-selective abortions in Canada.

Bill C-233 was defeated by Parliament in June.

“We really wanted to draw attention to that discrimination that is happening in Canada,” Ewert said.

YWCA Hamilton says the proposed ad spins “false information” about women’s rights and abortion.

“I think that women’s reproductive rights are human rights,” said Medora Uppal, director of operations, calling the right to safely access abortions “fundamental.”

Moreover, the rejected ad wrongly describes the fetus as a person, which is a “problem,” added Uppal, who noted those considering abortions need support, not confusion.

“Making that kind of life-changing decision based on misinformation has real repercussions and consequences for people’s lives.”

Grant noted he couldn’t “provide at this time” a 2019 review of the city’s advertising policies as they would “likely” be part of the upcoming legal filings.

The review came as the city weathered criticism in 2019 for an ad placed by We Need A Law (“Canada has no abortion laws” “Seem backwards?”) on buses.

At the time, the city said the ads were “deemed acceptable” under the municipality’s advertising and sponsorship policy.

Teviah Moro is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach him via email: tmoro@thespec.com