5:46 a.m.: China’s capital is experiencing its worst Covid outbreak in more than eight months, fueled by tourists returning from northern provinces where the fall colors were in full bloom.

Beijing has reported about 20 infections so far in the latest flare-up, which was initially tied to a couple of retired university lecturers from Shanghai who went on a road trip through the nation’s scenic northwest in early October. A second couple from Beijing was so set on having fun once they returned that they ignored persistent fevers and ultimately exposed hundreds of people to the virus.

The latest eruption was in part set off by the second couple who failed to report to Beijing’s health authorities in a timely fashion and played mahjong with friends despite having high fevers. The initial cluster of Covid infections spiraled into a nationwide outbreak in less than a week’s time.

The situation in the closely-guarded capital city is the worst it’s been since an outbreak that started in a residential compound in a southern suburb spread to more than 30 people. Before that, a flare-up tied to a fresh produce market in June 2020 ultimately led to more than 300 infections.

Cross-country travelers, and patients who don’t stay home despite feeling ill, are fanning the outbreak that’s driven by the highly infectious delta variant. Their activity is complicating the nation’s efforts to eradicate coronavirus within its boundaries and maintain its Covid Zero approach. The country is currently battling its fourth delta outbreak in the past five months.

5:44 a.m.: The Bank of Canada is scheduled this morning to announce what will happen to its trendsetting interest rate, and provide an updated forecast for the domestic economy.

The bank’s target overnight rate has been at 0.25 per cent since the onset of the pandemic, and governor Tiff Macklem has said increases won’t arrive until later next year when economy has healed enough from COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Macklem suggested the economy wouldn’t recover as quickly over that stretch as previously thought because of global supply-chain issues that have become more persistent than expected, alongside higher inflation rates.

That could be reflected in the bank’s quarterly monetary policy report, which sets out the Bank of Canada’s forecast for the economy and the pace of inflation over the next year.

Economists don’t expect the bank to raise rates this week, but do look for the central bank to announce a rollback of bond purchases as part of its quantitative easing program.

BMO’s Benjamin Reitzes says there is reason to believe the central bank will reshape the QE program to stop adding stimulus and rather maintain what’s already there, noting Macklem recently gave a speech on the details of such a move.

5:41 a.m.: Brazilian Senate committee recommended on Tuesday that President Jair Bolsonaro face a series of criminal indictments for actions and omissions related to the world’s second highest COVID-19 death toll.

The 7-to-4 vote was the culmination of a six-month committee investigation of the government’s handling of the pandemic. It formally approved a report calling for prosecutors to try Bolsonaro on charges ranging from charlatanism and inciting crime to misuse of public funds and crimes against humanity, and in doing so hold him responsible for many of Brazil’s more than 600,000 COVID-19 deaths.

The president has denied wrongdoing, and the decision on whether to file most of the charges will be up to Prosecutor-General Augusto Aras, a Bolsonaro appointee who is widely viewed as protecting him. The allegation of crimes against humanity would need to be pursued by the International Criminal Court.

Sen. Omar Aziz, the chairman of the inquiry, said he would deliver the recommendation to the prosecutor-general Wednesday morning. Aras’ office said the report would be carefully reviewed as soon as it is received.

Regardless of whether charges are filed, the report is expected to fuel criticism of the divisive president, whose approval ratings have slumped ahead of his 2022 reelection campaign — in large part because of Brazil’s outsize COVID-19 death toll. The investigation itself has for months provided a drumbeat of damaging allegations.

5:42 a.m.: The German parliament will not extend the “epidemic situation of national scope” when it expires next month, but will keep in place certain measures to check the spread of the coronavirus, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Leading members of the country’s parliament, or Bundestag, said that although coronavirus infections have been rising again recently, they did not see the need to prolong the “epidemic situation” which it was first declared in March 2020 and has been repeatedly extended since then. They said that the situation had fundamentally changed due to the fact that about two-thirds of the population had been vaccinated against the virus.

The health emergency situation declaration had enabled federal and state governments to order key coronavirus measures without the approval of the national and regional parliaments.

“There will no more be school closures, lockdowns or curfews again,” said Dirk Wiese, the deputy head of the center-left Social Democrats parliamentary group. He added that the pandemic still needed to be handled responsibly, but that restrictions on civil rights needed to be eased again.

Despite the Nov. 25 expiration of the “epidemic situation,” some measures like obligatory mask wearing in public spaces, restrictions on entry to certain venues to only those who have been vaccinated or financial support for workers who have been hit hard by the pandemic will stay in place until March. In addition, individual states can still decide to again implement stricter measures if needed.

Members of the three parties that hope to form Germany’s new government announced the country’s new direction on the pandemic to reporters in Berlin.

5:41 a.m.: Vietnam on Wednesday started to vaccinate children as part of an effort to reopen schools after more than half a year of closures due to COVID-19.

About 1,500 teenagers between 16 and 17 years old in Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam were among the first to receive jabs before the inoculation program is rolled out nationwide in November, the health ministry said on its website.

During the first phase, Vietnam has only approved the Pfizer vaccine for children. Parents or guardians must sign a consent form for their children to be vaccinated, the report said.

“Vaccination safety for children is the top priority,” health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said during a meeting on Tuesday ahead of the launch.

Last week, the ministry approved vaccinations for children between 12 and 17 years old, with older teens in more populated cities receiving priority for the first doses. There are about 14 million Vietnamese children in that age range.

According to the report, children will be vaccinated at their schools and those who do not attend school will be vaccinated at pediatric hospitals.

About 55% of Vietnam’s 98 million people have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs, but only half of them have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

5:40 a.m.: An uptick in random assaults highlighted by Vancouver police could point to bigger problems that may be magnified by the pandemic, say experts.

Vancouver police said in a series of posts on social media last week that there were 1,555 “unprovoked, stranger assaults” involving 1,705 victims reported between Sept. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31 this year.

“The majority of victims were simply going about their day: running errands, walking, or visiting our city,” said a post.

Const. Tania Visintin said an assault is defined as random when there’s no relationship between the victim and the suspect, and no event led up to the attack.

“Meaning there was no verbal communication or no physical interaction,” she said. “It’s completely random. Out of the blue.”

Police began to notice the increase when officers compared notes at morning meetings to discuss overnight events, Visintin said.

“We need to collect this data,” she said. “And that way we know how we can use our resources to make the city safe.”

Experts say there could be a range of reasons for the rise in random assaults, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colton Fehr, an assistant professor at Simon Fraser University’s school of criminology, said COVID-19 has put “a lot of different and significant pressures” on people.

“And it’s understandable, I think, for more emotion to be kind of coming to the surface and in those types of circumstances we might see more irrational types of actions, such as assault,” Fehr said.

“That might be one speculative consideration.”

Statistics Canada said in a report released in July that while there were “fairly widespread declines in many types of crime” in 2020, the country saw increases in the “rates of various criminally harassing and threatening behaviours” compared with 2019. It said those included uttering threats, criminal harassment and indecent or harassing communications.