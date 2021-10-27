H&R to focus on residential and industrial sector

TORONTO — H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, one of Canada's largest landlords, announced a plan to spin off or sell its retail and office properties in a bid to focus on the residential and industrial sector.

The trust says it will spin off its Primaris properties including all of its enclosed shopping malls to a new publicly traded REIT that it will create with the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan.

Immediately following the spinoff, H&R unitholders will own a 74 per cent stake in Primaris, while HOOPP will own 26 per cent.

H&R also says it will sell $600 million of grocery-anchored and essential service retail properties, its $470-million equity interest in Echo Realty LP and $2.3 billion in office properties.