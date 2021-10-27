TORONTO — A group of experts advising the Ontario government says hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in schools is a key strategy in a plan to immunize children.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said schools will likely play a large role in the campaign to vaccinate children aged five to 11, once Health Canada approves shots for that age group.

She says it may be done after hours and on weekends, so parents can be with their child when they are vaccinated.

The Ontario science table says recommendations from health-care providers will also help, as will systems to remind parents about their kids' first and second doses, and public health communication to address misinformation and foster positive attitudes to vaccination.

The experts say imagery shouldn't be focused on needles, rather communications should focus on the benefits, such as protecting grandparents, keeping schools open and participating safely in recreational activities.

They say it will also be important to consider the different development stages for young children and teenagers, such as planning for scenarios in which youth want to get vaccinated but their parents do not, and the ability to consent.

Ontario is reporting 321 new cases of COVID-19 today, and nine more deaths. Elliott says 203 of those cases are in people who aren't fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 134 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19, and 16 of those patients are people from Saskatchewan. Elliott says 118 of the people in ICUs are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Nearly 88 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 84 per cent have received both doses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021.