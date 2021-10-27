TDSB gives staff more time to get vaccinated

Toronto District School Board staff who aren't yet vaccinated against COVID-19 have been given an extension to get their shots, as long as they disclose their immunization status.

The board says staff who haven't disclosed their vaccination status by Nov. 1 will be placed on unpaid leave the next day.

That's the date the board initially set as a deadline for staff to be fully vaccinated.

But those who have disclosed they aren't vaccinated or have only received one vaccine dose now have until Nov. 21 to get jabbed.