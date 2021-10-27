Long-term care home facing COVID-19 charges

Ontario's Ministry of Labour says it has laid the province's first COVID-19-related charges against a long-term care home in London, Ont.

A spokesperson for the ministry says three charges were laid against the Kensington Village long-term care home under the Occupational Health and Safety Act on Sept. 2.

The home is charged with failing to provide one or more written notices of occupational illness to a director; failing to provide information, instruction and supervision to a worker or workers to protect their health or safety; and knowingly furnishing an inspector with false information.

The home did not immediately respond to request for comment.