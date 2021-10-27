Ontario reports 90 new cases of COVID in schools and 533 schools with confirmed cases

Ontario is reporting another 321 COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths. Of the 10, one of the deaths being reported occurred more than one month ago and is being added to the cumulative count due to a data cleanup, according to the province’s latest report released Wednesday morning.

Ontario has administered 21,761 vaccine doses since its last daily update, with 22,435,076 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m. the previous night.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 11,471,029 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 88.0 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 77.2 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 10,964,047 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had both doses. That works out to approximately 84.1 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 73.8 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.