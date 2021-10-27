Hamilton doctor says COVID health risks during pregnancy 'keeps him up at night'

Hamilton Health Sciences says it has cared for at least 25 pregnant people with COVID throughout the pandemic.

And a local doctor says he’s so concerned about the risks unvaccinated pregnant people face, it keeps him up at night. He’s urging pregnant people to get the COVID vaccine.

New statistics released by the hospital authority on Tuesday show that 25 pregnant people with COVID were admitted to HHS between March 2020 and August 2021. The numbers come as Hamilton’s vaccine uptake for pregnant people stands at 59 per cent with double doses, slightly lower than the provincial rate of 60 per cent. By contrast, 81 per cent of all eligible Hamiltonians are vaccinated.

The COVID health risks to pregnant people are greater than they are for the general public.