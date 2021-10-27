Rogers deal still worth it for Shaw: experts

Shaw chief executive Brad Shaw has so far said little amid the drama, aside from reiterating his support for the Rogers deal.

If Shaw backs out of the takeover, a material change report shows it will owe Rogers a break fee of $800 million. If Rogers walks away, it must pay Shaw $1.2 billion.

Shaw would be starved for buyers if the deal falls apart, said Kai Li.

"It's hard to see any other player in this market making a comparable offer," said the professor at the University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business.

Aside from Rogers and Shaw, she pointed out the country has only two other major telecom players: Telus Corp. and BCE.

"BCE may or may not be a potential second buyer, depending on the reasons for the failure of the deal with RCI," wrote Desjardins analyst Jerome Dubreuil in a note to investors. (RCI is Rogers' stock ticker.)

But he doesn't think BCE would fork over as much cash.

"We believe a BCE offer at $40.50 is unlikely to be on the table if RCI were not a potential buyer," he said.

So far, the Rogers dispute has caused Shaw's share price to slump to about $35 in recent days, which is higher than March's pre-deal price of $23.90 but lower than the $40.50 per share Rogers agreed to pay for the company.

Despite the slump, Dubreuil predicted Shaw's share price would fall even further if the deal doesn't move forward, though he said it would likely remain higher than the pre-deal price.

Dubreuil believes Shaw's share price could find support in the high $20s because its latest quarterly results showed signs of improvement in its cable business and recent wireless network decisions made by the CRTC could benefit Shaw.

Li thinks it's possible a U.S. company would consider buying Shaw, but it will already be too late to repair some of the damage from a failed deal.

In anticipation of a Rogers takeover, she said Shaw bowed out of recent 5G spectrum auctions.

"Being the smallest of the four players, now they really do not have resources and infrastructure," she said.

"That's why they were thinking it's best for them to be taken over."

