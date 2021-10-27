Ontario putting $100M into adding 2,000 more nurses in the next few years

It’s earn-while-you-learn time in nursing homes as the province works to improve care and boost staffing levels that have taken a hit in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario is launching a $100 million program to help personal support workers upgrade to registered practical nurses and for RPNs to upgrade to registered nurses. As well, nurses trained abroad can get financial help to get their credentials here.

The money will go to tuition and living supports for PSWs and RPNs “who want to take the next step in their careers,” Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips said Wednesday, a day after pledging the province will double the number of inspectors keeping an eye on nursing homes by next fall.

Providing up to $6,000 a year for PSWs and $10,000 for RPNs to upgrade, the program announced by Phillips and Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop will also offer up to $5,000 annually to cover the costs of course materials, tutoring, child care and travel.

It’s expected the program, called the Beginning Educational Grant in Nursing, will result in another 2,000 RPNs and RNs in nursing homes within four years, when Premier Doug Ford has said nursing home residents will be getting four hours a day of hands-on care, an increase of one hour and 22 minutes from the current average level.

Caregiver advocate Vivian Stamatopoulos said the government needs to take stronger action to boost nursing levels sooner.

“It’s a drop in the bucket and the timeline is unacceptable. We need more nurses now. Attract back those that left.”

Hands-on care for nursing homes residents includes toileting, bathing, feeding, grooming and dressing, mostly provided by personal support workers.

The government has previously taken steps to increase the supply of PSWs, providing free tuition for thousands at community college programs as part of a $4.9 billion effort to hire 27,000 more nursing home workers to meet the four hours of care standard in stages until 2025.

Phillips and Dunlop announced the career bridge program to increase nursing levels as a lobby group for not-for-profit, municipally run and charitable nursing homes urged the Ford government to stop providing taxpayer funding for profit-oriented nursing home operators to build new beds to ease long wait lists.