Pressure mounts on Doug Ford to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for Ontario students

“We have been working on a vaccination plan children aged five to 11 for months now. We recognize that Health Canada approval may be forthcoming very quickly,” she said.

Elliott said all 34 of Ontario’s public health units have now submitted their region-specific plans for vaccinating children against COVID-19.

“Many of those vaccination programs will be carried out in schools — perhaps not during school hours but after hours and on weekends,” the minister said.

“There may be some children who might not be able to for medical reasons. However, we are encouraging all parents to have their children aged five to 11 vaccinated as soon as it becomes available by Health Canada’s approval,” she said.

“We will be able to supply those vaccines. We have the orders in. We have the capability to do it, and we are ready to deliver. Just as we’ve successfully done with adults, we will successfully do with children as well.”

But Stiles suggested Ford undermined the potential effectiveness of plans for schoolchildren when he said Tuesday that he understands why parents may be leery.

“Do we want to get them vaccinated? Yes,” the premier said in Ottawa.

“But there are some parents that are … a little hesitant at the age of five or six. I get it. So let’s do our best and get as many people vaccinated. I also understand that they don’t want to get their five-year-old or six-year-old vaccinated. Do I want everyone to? One hundred per cent.”

Stile said “the premier himself sowed more doubts about vaccines for kids.”

On Tuesday night, the government’s science table of pandemic advisers released a new report recommending “school-based vaccination.”

Moore, who will hold his weekly media briefing on Thursday afternoon, said in August that it was “prudent and reasonable” to start looking at an immunization strategy for students. “We’re an active discussion with the Ministry of Education on having an immunization policy,” he said at the time.

