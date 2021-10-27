Inquest set for November in death of blind teen

TORONTO — A coroner's inquest is set to begin next month into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of a residential school for the blind.

Samuel Brown, 18, died in February 2018 while attending the W. Ross Macdonald School for the Blind in Brantford, Ont.

His family began campaigning in 2019 for an inquest, saying medical experts disagreed about what led to Brown's death.

His parents have alleged Brown was in good health the weekend before he died.