TTC expects service changes due to vaccine mandate

Toronto's transit agency says it's temporarily reducing service on some routes as it deals with an anticipated staff shortage due to its mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.

The Toronto Transit Commission has said employees who are unvaccinated or haven't declared their vaccination status by Nov. 20 will be placed on unpaid leave.

The agency says it's focusing on maintaining scheduled service on its busiest routes and says some other routes will see "varying levels" of temporary service changes.

The agency says its plans are taking into account employees who will be ineligible to work because they are unvaccinated or haven't disclosed their vaccination status.