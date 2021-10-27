Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Down 44 cents or 1.3 per cent to $34.51. Surging global commodity prices helped lift Teck Resources Ltd. to a record third quarter and the company said Wednesday it's on track to surpass those results in the fourth quarter of this year. Commodity prices have skyrocketed this year due to increased economic activity as countries around the world roll out COVID-19 vaccination programs and lift public health restrictions. Teck saw strong realized pricing for all of its principal products in the third quarter, particularly steelmaking coal, which rose to US$237 per tonne compared with US$102 in the same quarter last year. Thirty-two per cent of Teck's steelmaking coal sales went to China. Teck's realized zinc price climbed to US$1.36 per pound, up from US$1.05, while its realized copper price rose to US$4.28 per pound. Teck confirmed Wednesday that construction of its massive new QB2 copper mine in Chile is now two-thirds complete, with production expected to begin in the second half of 2022. The mine is expected to produce 300,000 tonnes of copper equivalent per year for the first five years of its life.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:HR.UN). Up 54 cents or 3.3 per cent to $17. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, one of Canada's largest landlords, announced a plan to spin off or sell its retail and office properties in a bid to focus on the residential and industrial sector. The trust says it will spin off its Primaris properties including all of its enclosed shopping malls to a new publicly traded REIT that it will create with the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan. Immediately following the spinoff, H&R unitholders will own a 74 per cent stake in Primaris, while HOOPP will own 26 per cent. H&R also says it will sell $600 million of grocery-anchored and essential service retail properties, its $470-million equity interest in Echo Realty LP and $2.3 billion in office properties. It says the money from the sales will be used to fund its multi-residential and industrial development pipeline and for acquisitions in key markets in Canada and the U.S. The moves follow H&R's sale of the Bow office tower in Calgary and the Bell office campus in Mississauga, Ont., for a total of $1.47 billion in gross proceeds.

