Toronto District School Board extends deadline for all staff to be fully vaccinated

Marie Tattersall, whose daughter attends King George Junior Public School which had a COVID outbreak last month, believes “everyone who works with vulnerable people needs to be double vaccinated, and as a parent this is particularly important for anyone who works with our children.”

“The decision to extend the deadline for TDSB staff is irresponsible at best and completely undermines current efforts to get everyone fully vaccinated,” she said.

The provincial government has been urged by opposition critics to mandate vaccinations for all who work in schools, but has resisted — warning of mass layoffs — and instead allowing boards to decide.

This week, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said 50,000 education workers could be let go if a blanket mandatory vaccine policy was put in place.

NDP Education Critic Marit Stiles disputed the figure, calling it “an overstatement.”

She also slammed the government for failing to give boards clear direction, leading to a “patchwork” of policies.

“The government should be stepping forward and helping and making this a province-wide policy ... boards are left to fill in the gap where the government has failed.”

Caitlin Clark, spokesperson for Lecce, said in a written statement that “to ensure we keep students and staff as safe as possible, we have required that unvaccinated education staff must complete two rapid antigen tests per week.

“We expect absolute compliance with our directive, approved by the chief medical officer of health, or else those staff are not to enter Ontario schools.”

According to provincial figures, as of Oct. 25, more than 85 per cent of school and board staff across Ontario — who number 312,000 and include teachers, early childhood educators, principals and custodians — have declared they are fully vaccinated, and less than 15 per cent have said they are not, or have not indicated their status.

The Toronto public board is among a handful to approve mandatory vaccination, along with the Northwest Catholic, Hamilton Wentworth, Ottawa-Carleton and Superior North Catholic.

Jamie Thom, vice-president of the Elementary Teachers of Toronto — a local of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario — encourages vaccination, but says the TDSB “is overreaching in terms of crafting a policy that goes beyond ministry mandates.”

“The TDSB has an obligation to ensure that its policy is consistent with vaccination policies at other school boards, and with ministry direction, which stops short of requiring full vaccination as a condition of employment. Many other school boards have allowed unvaccinated teachers to continue providing regular test results and we believe that, pursuant to ministry policy, the TDSB should also provide this as an option.”

Thom says that about a month ago, 92 per cent of its 11,000 members indicated they were fully vaccinated, and suspects the current number who are unvaccinated is in the “low hundreds.”

Karen Littlewood, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, said union numbers indicated 90 per cent of teachers and education workers have had their shots.

“The government has again abdicated their responsibility by making boards make their own decisions,” she said. “Vaccines are just one aspect of the protections we need and, so far, the biweekly testing has been working to keep schools safe where members are not vaccinated or aren’t completing an attestation.”

She said “asymptomatic rapid tests are key to keeping numbers down but that takes money and, again, the education system and students are being shortchanged.”

Isabel Teotonio is a Toronto-based reporter covering education for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @Izzy74

Kristin Rushowy is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @krushowy