OHL: Evangelista keeps Knights' win streak alive

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Luke Evangelista scored twice to power the London Knights past the Owen Sound Attack 4-1 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

The Knights have won seven straight to begin their season.

Max McCue and Colton Smith added goals for London (7-0-0), while Brett Brochu made 32 saves for the win.

Deni Goure replied for Owen Sound (2-5-1) and Corbin Votary stopped 31-of-34 shots.