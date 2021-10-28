Rates of staff claiming medical exemption for COVID vaccines declining amid school board reviews

Hamilton-area school boards are reviewing claims of medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines among staff.

Of the 59 attestations originally submitted at Hamilton’s public board, 27 remain active, spokesperson Shawn McKillop said in an email to The Spectator.

“It could be based on approvals. It could also be based on personal choice where staff decide to get vaccinated,” he said.

As of Oct. 22, less than 10 medical exemptions at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) had been validated, and a number have yet to be processed through a third-party review of the documentation.

It’s unclear how many exemptions have been rejected to date.

School board staff across the province are claiming medical exemptions at higher rates than expected, in some cases more than 100 times than what might be expected, the Star reported.

In its guidance, the province said “exemptions are expected to be infrequent” — between one and five per 100,000 (0.001 to 0.005 per cent) — in the general population, citing just a handful of valid reasons.

Two Hamilton-area school boards were reported to have the highest rates of staff requesting medical exemptions among school boards across the province.

The Grand Erie District School Board (GEDSB), which encompasses Brantford, as well as Brant, Norfolk and Haldimand counties, initially reported an attestation rate of 0.68 per cent and the HWDSB a rate of 0.67 — the highest and second-highest numbers reported, respectively.

Through the review process, school boards’ rates have declined to 0.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.