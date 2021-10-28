Hamilton’s public school board still has no deadline for mandatory vaccines

The Toronto District School Board said this week it was postponing its Nov. 1 deadline by three weeks, the Toronto Star reported.

Danko said the procedure — in other words, what would happen to unvaccinated staff — currently applies to about 375 people, but that number could change as the board reviews medical exemptions.

Danko said the intent is not to “penalize” staff, but rather to create a safe environment for all. So far, the focus has been on educating the vaccine hesitant, she said.

“Our goal is not to see staff have to be on unpaid leave or have to leave the organization,” she said.

Education director Manny Figueiredo is expected to provide trustees with a draft of the mandatory vaccination procedure on Dec. 13.

“They will then make a decision to ask the director to proceed with any recommendations or to stay with the current ministry policy,” spokesperson Shawn McKillop said in an email.

Danko said, if the procedure is approved, they “wouldn’t be expecting to implement in December ... our target probably would be January” — more than halfway through the school year.

The City of Hamilton — which has more employees than the school board — Hamilton police, and several businesses have already implemented mandatory vaccine policies.

In an email to The Spectator, Jeff Sorensen, president of the Hamilton-Wentworth Elementary Teachers’ Local union, said the local “is concerned that the board is exceeding the provincial guidelines, which were based on public health advice.”

“Teachers can only conclude the board considers its employees an easy target upon which to place the blame for the continuing case numbers in schools,” Sorensen said. “The issue is not the one adult in the room.”

Daryl Jerome, president of the local bargaining unit for the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, said in an email that they support mandatory vaccines if they satisfy human rights and other laws.

“We also need to see these mandatory vaccination policies apply to everyone in our schools who are eligible to receive them,” he said in an email.

Neither the province nor the board has made vaccines mandatory for eligible students.

As of Oct. 22, about 93 per cent of board staff are fully vaccinated and seven per cent are either unvaccinated or have yet to disclose their status. Less than one per cent are medically exempt.

