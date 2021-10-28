Licence suspended for Ontario doctor

TORONTO — An Ontario doctor who was barred from issuing medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines has now had her licence suspended.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says it has suspended Dr. Rochagne Kilian's certificate of registration.

It says the move was made under legislation that allows it to issue such orders where there is evidence to support that patients would otherwise be exposed to risk of harm or injury.

The college's public records list Kilian as a family doctor in Owen Sound, Ont.