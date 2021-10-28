TD Bank makes senior executive changes

TORONTO — TD Bank Group is making several changes to its senior executive ranks as its head of Canadian personal banking plans to retire.

The bank says Teri Currie, group head of Canadian personal banking, will retire at the end of January after almost 35 years with the bank.

She will join the board of directors of TD's U.S. bank effective Feb. 1.

Michael Rhodes, group head for innovation, technology and shared services, will become group head, Canadian personal banking.