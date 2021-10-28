Ontario legislature slams member's COVID-19 posts

TORONTO — Ontario's legislature has unanimously called on Independent member Randy Hillier to apologize for "a string of disreputable conduct" in the context of COVID-19.

Hillier, who represents the eastern Ontario riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, has frequently posted COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic.

Recently he posted an array of photos of people who had died, suggesting without evidence that they had died due to COVID-19 vaccination.

Family members of some of those people told various media outlets that they were angered by post, and denied Hillier's allegations.