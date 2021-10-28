Ontario will double fines and order takeovers at nursing homes that break new rules

The higher fines are intended to get the attention of for-profit operators amid a push from some opposition parties and activists for them to be phased out of the system after several for-profit homes such as Orchard Villa in Pickering experienced severe outbreaks and high death tolls from COVID.

Ford called in Canadian Armed Forces medical teams to assist at the hardest-hit homes, where staffing levels dropped as low as 20 per cent because of illness and absenteeism. A military report later exposed horrible living conditions and poor care, such as residents force-fed to the point of choking, or malnourished and dehydrated.

“We have to have real financial teeth,” Phillips said, calling the penalties “an effective tool to correct organizations that are not fulfilling their obligations.”

Among other things, the bill would enshrine in law Ford’s promise to provide four hours of daily hands-on care to nursing home residents daily by 2025 and sets interim targets, double the number of inspectors with new powers to lay charges on the spot, mandate a properly trained infection prevention and control lead for every home, require every home to improve palliative care and ban anyone convicted of an offence under the new law from working, volunteering or sitting on the board of any nursing home.

Palliative care is an important component because one-third of nursing home residents die every year in normal circumstance, said Phillips, who, as minister, could also hear appeals of licencing decisions made by the ministry.

A government source told the Star this means a minister of long-term care could overrule the ministry, most likely to deny a licence.

The legislation would replace the existing Long-Term Care Home Act passed in 2007 in a previous attempt at reform by Dalton McGuinty’s Liberal government.

Phillips is introducing the bill as long-term care homes continue to grapple with staffing shortages and the government scrambles to get more personal support workers and nurses in the pipeline to meet the four-hours-of-care standard, up from an average of under three hours today.

The government has almost promised 30,000 new long-term care beds by 2028, with thousands already in development. But that development will also fuel the need for more nursing home workers.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Thursday that a taxpayer-funded top up of $3 hourly for 50,000 personal support workers in nursing homes will be extended to next March 31 to help attract and retain PSWs who perform the bulk of care for residents in nursing homes, such as toileting, bathing, grooming, dressing and feeding.

The same top-up is being provided to PSWs in home care and those in services for children, community and social services. Hospital PSWs will continue to get an extra $2 hourly.

Critics have been calling on the government to make the increases permanent to provide a sense of certainty instead of a series of temporary extensions. New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath has promised to bump PSW wages by $5 hourly if elected premier next June 2.

In other pandemic news, the province is lifting “capacity limits for outdoor organized public events” such as Santa Claus parades and Remembrance Day services.

But masks will be mandatory if physical distancing of two metres is not possible.

For all other outdoor social gatherings, there are still limits of 100 people.

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1