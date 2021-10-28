TORONTO — Ontario's education minister says take-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all public schools across the province starting in a few weeks.
Earlier this month, the chief medical officer of health announced that rapid tests would be made available to schools in areas of the province with high transmission. The expansion announced Thursday is for a more targeted use.
Lecce touted Ontario's success in keeping schools safe so far this year. He said the province has one of the lowest case rates for youth under 20 in Canada, and one of the highest vaccination rates. The positivity rate for youth aged zero to 19 is lower than all other ages, Lecce said.
Ontario reported 80 new school-related cases Thursday, with 984 reported in the past two weeks. The Children's Health Coalition, representing children's hospitals and health organizations such as SickKids and the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, said recently that almost 80 per cent of cases in school-aged children have been traced to sources other than school outbreaks.
Ontario reported 80 new school-related cases Thursday, with 984 reported in the past two weeks. The Children's Health Coalition, representing children's hospitals and health organizations such as SickKids and the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, said recently that almost 80 per cent of cases in school-aged children have been traced to sources other than school outbreaks.
