Ontario expands at-home COVID-19 tests for schools

TORONTO — Ontario's education minister says take-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all public schools across the province starting in a few weeks.

The PCR tests have been available in schools in Toronto and Ottawa, and some other communities in a similar pilot project, but Stephen Lecce says now all students in public schools will have access.

If a student develops a COVID-19 symptom or is identified as a close contact of a positive case, they can pick up a test at their school, do it at home and drop it off at a community location for processing.

The government says it's aimed at alleviating some of the inconvenience in the testing process, eliminating the need for students and staff to book an appointment at an assessment centre to get tested.