The unexpected good news about COVID-19 outbreaks in Ontario schools

Provincial regulations that require teachers to disclose their vaccination status or be regularly tested, which came into effect at the beginning of September, have also probably played a part, Banerji said.

New daily cases in Ontario continue their downward trend, with 409 as of Wednesday, from a high of more than 4,000 a day in April of this year. Meanwhile, 84.2 per cent of the province’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. Pfizer has already applied to Health Canada for authorization of its vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old, with approval expected soon.

Ontario’s progress during the Delta-driven fourth wave contrasts greatly with other provinces, such as Alberta and Saskatchewan, which ditched mask mandates and other public health measures in the summer but were forced to bring them back in the fall amidst a surge in cases.

Still, there have been some high-profile school outbreaks in Ontario. Silverthorn Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke was temporarily closed in mid-October after at least 11 students tested positive for the virus. In Ottawa, five high schools were impacted and 13 groups of students were dismissed after an outbreak believed to be linked to unvaccinated people infected 26 individuals, according to the local public health unit. There was also an outbreak at St. Benedict Catholic Elementary School in Barrhaven that started in late September and led to 37 student cases.

Furness pointed out that a recent outbreak at a kindergarten to Grade 7 school in Newfoundland shows how even with good public health measures, COVID can still capitalize on unvaccinated populations. Late last week, officials closed in-class instruction at Sacred Heart Academy in Marystown after 21 students became infected.

“Everything seems fine and then a school explodes. Why? There’s always a bit of COVID in the community. It moves around asymptomatically,” he explained. “So it’s moving around and it gets into a school where a kid shows up in a gym class or a music class when they’re maximally contagious and bang, a whole bunch of kids get it.”

On Thursday, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced a new “test to stay” program in schools across the province. Students and staff will receive kits of five rapid rests to take every other day over 10 days when there are outbreaks. The government will also expand take-home polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which require processing at a provincial lab, to all elementary and secondary schools.

Ontario has invested millions in ventilation upgrades and pledged that all classrooms without mechanical ventilation, as well as all kindergarten classrooms, would receive portable HEPA filters.

The province has also mandated masks for kids in Grades 1 to 12, and requires school board staff to either be fully vaccinated or undergo regular rapid testing.

A recent Star analysis showed that it’s very difficult to get data on vaccination rates for teachers, and that school board employees are claiming medical exemptions at a rate that’s about 40 times higher than what Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health has said would be expected in the general population.

Some boards, such as the Toronto District School Board, have taken things a step further, mandating the vaccine for all staff, and supplying every classroom with a HEPA filter. But the TDSB announced Wednesday that the deadline for teachers to get both shots will be extended until mid-December.

“Whether it’s masking, daily health screening, the use of HEPA filters or physical distancing to the greatest extent possible, together, we believe these measures have helped reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird in an emailed statement.

There have been 13 outbreaks so far at the Toronto District Catholic School Board, according to spokesperson Shazia Vlahos. The board has invested more than $3.6 million in improving air quality and installed more than 6,800 portable HEPA filters, she added.

Looking ahead to the cold weather, these measures still don’t guarantee a smooth winter, warns Jeffrey Siegel, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Toronto. He notes that a combination of COVID fatigue, the coming cold and flu season, a potential waning of vaccine effectiveness and increased travel to areas with higher infection rates could make for trouble.

“These things could converge and give us a fifth wave,” he said. “I am advocating for continued vigilance and attention until we know that this is not an issue.”

