Heather Scoffield: Vaccinating Canadians won’t be enough to save our economy

Vaccinating everyone would certainly help. And to be sure, the pace of vaccination around the world is improving. But it’s not yet sufficient.

Just over 38 per cent of the world is fully vaccinated, with rich countries far ahead of emerging markets and developing countries. According to Our World in Data, about 74 per cent of Canadians are fully vaccinated. In Africa, almost six per cent are fully vaccinated, and about 42 per cent in Asia, and 51 per cent in South America.

Rich countries have been donating money and vaccines to poorer countries and they’re likely to step up their commitments this weekend at the G20 summit. Canada has committed to donating 40 million doses through COVAX so far, plus money to buy another 87 million doses.

Regardless, it’s not enough to get the global economy back on track.

And now the veins and arteries of global trade are blocked with ships that can’t dock fast enough, cargo containers that are stranded because there aren’t enough people to unload them let alone drive their goods to where the consumers are, and the recovery is off to a halting start.

The meeting in Rome needs to get a grip on that, but there are no quick solutions in the air.

The G20 finance ministers and central bankers met earlier this month, and made some basic commitments that will be start. They recognized the need to get vaccines out to all corners of the world in an accessible way. They promised to keep their pandemic supports for business and individuals in place for the long haul. And central bankers made a pact not to get too jumpy and react too fast in the face of rising inflation.

But tackling supply chain disruptions didn’t explicitly make the list.

In Rome, neither China nor Mexico are expected to have their leaders show up, which is problematic to Canada given their central importance to our own flow of imports.

And we all have some trading battle scars from the pandemic that even widespread vaccination won’t solve. Canada’s trouble buying personal protective equipment and vaccines at the height of the pandemic has made us leery of our neighbours and trading partners, and we are not alone in having that rough experience.

The upshot is that many countries, including Canada, are looking to bolster their own supply chain resilience by building up resources within their own borders. Reshoring will mean prices will inevitably stay higher than before the pandemic and could easily morph into protectionist measures that drive up prices yet again.

It makes the Great Financial Crisis look simple.

Heather Scoffield is the Star’s Ottawa bureau chief and an economics columnist. Follow her on Twitter: @hscoffield