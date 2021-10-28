More employees at Metro, Food Basics, FreshCo, Longo's and other Ontario grocery stores test positive for COVID-19 and here are the impacted locations

Halloween is just around the corner and Ontario's chief medical officer of health announcing Thursday that trick-or-treating and Santa Claus parades can still be held safely.
Several COVID-19 cases are still, however, popping up in big-name grocery stores.
Here's a list of impacted locations that you might want to know about:
Sobeys
Oct. 25: New case at FreshCo at 409 Bayfield Street, Barrie, with last day worked being Oct. 16.
Metro
Oct. 19: Positive case at Metro, 560 Exmouth St, Sarnia. Last day employee worked was Oct. 15
Oct. 19: Positive case at Distribution Centre, 170 The West Mall, Etobicoke. Last day employee worked was Oct. 15
Oct. 17: Positive case at Food Basics at 2550 Hurontario St., Mississauga with last day worked being Oct. 12
Farm Boy
Oct. 21: New case at 1581 Greenbank Road, Ottawa. Last day worked was Oct. 13
Oct. 21: New case at 1642 Merivale Road, Ottawa. Last day worked was Oct. 18
Oct. 22: New case at 2030 Tenth Line, Ottawa. Last day worked was Oct. 17
Longo's
Oct. 26: New infection at Boxgrove location with last day worked being Oct. 18.
"Doing the right thing is part of the very fabric of our company. As a family-operated business, the wellbeing of our team members and our guests is our number one priority. I want to personally emphasize that COVID-19 has our full, undivided attention," Longo's president and CEO Anthony Longo said in an online statement. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain committed to ensuring every family has access to fresh food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty, while keeping everyone safe and healthy."
LCBO
Oct. 23: Employee at Store #384 in Ottawa (22 Isabella Street) has tested positive for COVID-19. The last shift worked in store was Oct. 18
Oct. 22: Employee at Store #703 in Scarborough (5979 Steeles Avenue East) has tested positive for COVID-19. The last shift worked in store was on Oct. 12.
McDonald's meanwhile, joins Loblaw Companies Limited, whose stores include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart, who this past summer decided to no longer make public COVID-19 cases in its stores.
Halloween is just around the corner and Ontario's chief medical officer of health announcing Thursday that trick-or-treating and Santa Claus parades can still be held safely.
Several COVID-19 cases are still, however, popping up in big-name grocery stores.
Here's a list of impacted locations that you might want to know about:
Sobeys
Oct. 25: New case at FreshCo at 409 Bayfield Street, Barrie, with last day worked being Oct. 16.
Metro
Oct. 19: Positive case at Metro, 560 Exmouth St, Sarnia. Last day employee worked was Oct. 15
Oct. 19: Positive case at Distribution Centre, 170 The West Mall, Etobicoke. Last day employee worked was Oct. 15
Oct. 17: Positive case at Food Basics at 2550 Hurontario St., Mississauga with last day worked being Oct. 12
Farm Boy
Oct. 21: New case at 1581 Greenbank Road, Ottawa. Last day worked was Oct. 13
Oct. 21: New case at 1642 Merivale Road, Ottawa. Last day worked was Oct. 18
Oct. 22: New case at 2030 Tenth Line, Ottawa. Last day worked was Oct. 17
Longo's
Oct. 26: New infection at Boxgrove location with last day worked being Oct. 18.
"Doing the right thing is part of the very fabric of our company. As a family-operated business, the wellbeing of our team members and our guests is our number one priority. I want to personally emphasize that COVID-19 has our full, undivided attention," Longo's president and CEO Anthony Longo said in an online statement. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain committed to ensuring every family has access to fresh food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty, while keeping everyone safe and healthy."
LCBO
Oct. 23: Employee at Store #384 in Ottawa (22 Isabella Street) has tested positive for COVID-19. The last shift worked in store was Oct. 18
Oct. 22: Employee at Store #703 in Scarborough (5979 Steeles Avenue East) has tested positive for COVID-19. The last shift worked in store was on Oct. 12.
McDonald's meanwhile, joins Loblaw Companies Limited, whose stores include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart, who this past summer decided to no longer make public COVID-19 cases in its stores.
Halloween is just around the corner and Ontario's chief medical officer of health announcing Thursday that trick-or-treating and Santa Claus parades can still be held safely.
Several COVID-19 cases are still, however, popping up in big-name grocery stores.
Here's a list of impacted locations that you might want to know about:
Sobeys
Oct. 25: New case at FreshCo at 409 Bayfield Street, Barrie, with last day worked being Oct. 16.
Metro
Oct. 19: Positive case at Metro, 560 Exmouth St, Sarnia. Last day employee worked was Oct. 15
Oct. 19: Positive case at Distribution Centre, 170 The West Mall, Etobicoke. Last day employee worked was Oct. 15
Oct. 17: Positive case at Food Basics at 2550 Hurontario St., Mississauga with last day worked being Oct. 12
Farm Boy
Oct. 21: New case at 1581 Greenbank Road, Ottawa. Last day worked was Oct. 13
Oct. 21: New case at 1642 Merivale Road, Ottawa. Last day worked was Oct. 18
Oct. 22: New case at 2030 Tenth Line, Ottawa. Last day worked was Oct. 17
Longo's
Oct. 26: New infection at Boxgrove location with last day worked being Oct. 18.
"Doing the right thing is part of the very fabric of our company. As a family-operated business, the wellbeing of our team members and our guests is our number one priority. I want to personally emphasize that COVID-19 has our full, undivided attention," Longo's president and CEO Anthony Longo said in an online statement. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain committed to ensuring every family has access to fresh food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty, while keeping everyone safe and healthy."
LCBO
Oct. 23: Employee at Store #384 in Ottawa (22 Isabella Street) has tested positive for COVID-19. The last shift worked in store was Oct. 18
Oct. 22: Employee at Store #703 in Scarborough (5979 Steeles Avenue East) has tested positive for COVID-19. The last shift worked in store was on Oct. 12.
McDonald's meanwhile, joins Loblaw Companies Limited, whose stores include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart, who this past summer decided to no longer make public COVID-19 cases in its stores.