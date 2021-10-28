More employees at Metro, Food Basics, FreshCo, Longo's and other Ontario grocery stores test positive for COVID-19 and here are the impacted locations

Oct. 21: New case at 1581 Greenbank Road, Ottawa. Last day worked was Oct. 13

Oct. 21: New case at 1642 Merivale Road, Ottawa. Last day worked was Oct. 18

Oct. 22: New case at 2030 Tenth Line, Ottawa. Last day worked was Oct. 17

Longo's

Oct. 26: New infection at Boxgrove location with last day worked being Oct. 18.

"Doing the right thing is part of the very fabric of our company. As a family-operated business, the wellbeing of our team members and our guests is our number one priority. I want to personally emphasize that COVID-19 has our full, undivided attention," Longo's president and CEO Anthony Longo said in an online statement. "We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain committed to ensuring every family has access to fresh food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty, while keeping everyone safe and healthy."

LCBO

Oct. 23: Employee at Store #384 in Ottawa (22 Isabella Street) has tested positive for COVID-19. The last shift worked in store was Oct. 18

Oct. 22: Employee at Store #703 in Scarborough (5979 Steeles Avenue East) has tested positive for COVID-19. The last shift worked in store was on Oct. 12.

McDonald's meanwhile, joins Loblaw Companies Limited, whose stores include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart, who this past summer decided to no longer make public COVID-19 cases in its stores.