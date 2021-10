Senior dead, drove vehicle into Georgian Bay

MIDLAND, ONTARIO — The province's police watchdog is investigating the death of an 80-year-old man who drove his vehicle into Georgian Bay after an interaction with Ontario Provincial Police.

The Special Investigations Unit says at about 3 p.m. Thursday a Southern Georgian Bay OPP officer stopped the driver of a vehicle for a suspected traffic violation.

The unit says the officer and the man spoke before he drove his vehicle into the water in Midland, Ont.

Police say the vehicle sank and the man did not get out.