OHL: Porco leads Colts past Wolves 7-3

BARRIE, Ont. — Nicholas Porco scored twice and added an assist to lead the Barrie Colts past the Sudbury Wolves 7-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nathan Allensen had the eventual winner for Barrie (2-4-1), while Evan Vierling, Brandt Clarke, Oliver Smith, and Ryan Del Monte rounded out the attack.

Matthew Sbrocca made 17 saves for the win.

Kocha Delic, Kocha Delic and Chase Stillman replied for Sudbury (3-4-1), while Mitchell Weeks stopped 28 shots.