Nygard expected to appear in Toronto court today

TORONTO — A lawyer for former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard says his client was escorted by police on a flight to Toronto where he is expected to appear in court today to face sexual assault charges.

Jay Prober says Nygard boarded a flight from Winnipeg to Toronto on Thursday afternoon.

On Oct. 1, Toronto police announced they were charging Nygard with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s.

That same day, he agreed to be extradited to the United States to face one charge of sex trafficking.