Ontario to spend $72M to tackle courts backlog

TORONTO — Ontario plans to spend more than $72 million over two years to tackle a backlog in the province's courts it says has reached tens of thousands of cases over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorney General Doug Downey said part of the funding will help pay for more than 340 new court employees, including Crown prosecutors, victim support staff and bail vettors – experienced Crown attorneys who facilitate faster bail decisions and resolutions when appropriate.

The additional staff will help boost trial capacity and reduce the number of cases coming into the justice system, as well as speed up cases already in the system, he said.

The bail vettors program, for example, ensures someone with experience has looked at a file before it comes to court and an appropriate resolution is set when it gets there, which frees up resources further down the line, the attorney general said. The province has 10 and plans to increase that to 23.

Downey said the province will also convene a team of experienced prosecutors to review files involving homicides and other targeted offences to help streamline those cases.

"I don't think the justice system has seen this kind of investment in my living memory, quite frankly," Downey said. "And I think it's a real opportunity to hold the right people accountable and to move other people through the system, if that's what the right outcome should be."

The province is also renting space in some areas to boost physical capacity, and plans to continue using technology for remote hearings and build on other processes to help handle cases virtually, such as a digital evidence management program.

"We're using things that we learned through COVID to have extra capacity – we can now run trials, we can do hearings electronically, we're in a position that we can leverage technology to have that kind of space," he said.

"And if we see a choke point (in the system), we're going to look at it."

The attorney general said he wants to ensure charges related to crimes such as murder and sexual assault aren't being stayed due to delays in the judicial system.