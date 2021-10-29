Court lifts injunction on hospital vax mandate

TORONTO — An Ontario judge has lifted a temporary injunction that paused enforcement of a Toronto hospital network's COVID-19 vaccination policy, saying he does not have the jurisdiction to grant the relief sought by a group of unvaccinated workers.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Sean Dunphy issued the interim injunction last week after several unvaccinated employees filed an emergency application as part of a legal challenge against the University Health Network's immunization mandate.

The hospital network had said staff who didn't receive both COVID-19 shots by Oct. 22 would lose their jobs. The workers allege the policy is illegal and discriminatory.

In a written decision released today, Dunphy says that when it comes to unionized UHN staff, the "essential character" of the dispute lies squarely within the realm of the labour relations system.