Toronto ramps up vaccine efforts aimed at young kids, after province refuses to make COVID-19 shot mandatory

Toronto is ramping up efforts to convince parents to vaccinate children aged five to 11 against COVID-19 after Ontario refused to add the vaccine to others already mandatory for school kids.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s public health chief, commented Friday on her provincial counterpart’s decision not to heed calls from her and others to add COVID-19 vaccine — when it’s approved for young kids — to nine others mandated.

“It just means, to us at the local level, that we need to continue to redouble our efforts to ensure that people have access to the information they need around COVID-19 vaccine in children so that they can make the right choice, which ultimately will be for vaccination,” de Villa said at a Scarborough vaccine clinic.

“It is essential that children aged five to 11 are vaccinated against COVID-19. This important step not only protects children from contracting COVID-19, but provides critical protection to members of their family, to those around them at school and to their entire communities.”

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s top doctor, said Thursday adding COVID-19 to mandatory vaccines for school attendance would be an additional burden on public health agencies, parents and kids, but the issue could be revisited later.

The city on Friday was emailing parents and guardians of public and private school kids aged five to 11, inviting them to fill out a vaccination survey with 15 questions.

Queries include if they plan to vaccinate their child, if so where, when and how soon after approval that should happen and family demographics. The survey is open until Nov. 7.

Toronto already launched an online tool kit with information about vaccinating kids against the potentially deadly virus and is hosting virtual and in-person information sessions to help address any concerns that parents and guardians have.

De Villa said vaccinated kids will be less likely to be infected and to infect family members and friends, and those who get infected are less likely to get seriously ill.

“I’m certain that when we have conversations with parents and guardians of young children, with the appropriate information, they’ll make the right decision as millions of Torontonians already have,” she said.