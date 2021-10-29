New Ontario LTC fines won't be retroactive

TORONTO — Hefty new fines for Ontario long-term care providers won't be applied retroactively for violations earlier in the pandemic when new legislation from the Progressive Conservatives takes effect, despite concerns that the worst offenders haven't been held to account.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care said it has not issued a single fine to operators who broke the rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far killed more than 4,000 people in long-term care and infected more than 15,000 nursing-home residents.

The bulk of those deaths – which make up 40 per cent of all virus deaths in the province – occurred during the first two waves of the pandemic, before most residents in long-term care could be vaccinated. Inspection reports and eyewitness accounts from homes with virus outbreaks described horrific conditions and a failure to follow measures meant to control the spread of COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips pointed to the former Liberal government when explaining why no fines were issued. She said the ability to issue administrative monetary penalties and re-inspection fees was built into legislation that wasn't enacted by the Liberals before the Progressive Conservatives came to power in 2018.

"The Liberals passed the fines in their legislation but never proclaimed them - effectively meaning they weren’t a tool that the ministry could use," Vanessa De Matteis said in an email.

Phillips introduced a new bill this week to guide regulation of the sector. It includes heftier possible fines of up to $1 million for corporations and up to $400,000 for board members and individuals.

Once the bill passes and comes into force, De Matteis said the ministry will be able to apply fines to the sector, but "they will not be able to be applied retroactively."

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said Premier Doug Ford's government could have enacted the Liberal legislation at any time over the last three years to start issuing fines.

He also noted the government's decision to cut back on proactive inspections of homes in 2018 and legislation introduced last year that raised the legal standard for "gross negligence," which prompted concerns that bringing lawsuits against long-term care operators could be more difficult.

"That all happened on Doug's watch," Del Duca said in an interview. "There is no one else to blame in the province of Ontario for these items."