Tech Update: Canada opens the doors to more manufacturing, new players invest in innovation and other news

“These entities are challenging the traditional distribution inside of the market and are providing these corporates with something they don’t otherwise have,” said Dingle.

Industry observers attribute this latest flurry of corporate venture investment to a new pool of angel investors, increases in valuations and an overall knowledge and comfort with the startup space.

Maya Kotecha, co-founder and co-CEO of Hoot Reading, was thrilled to hear that Spin Master was getting into the venture capital game and better yet, that it would be investing in Hoot Reading. “Spin Master is a really exciting match for us. Not only can we tap into their incredible diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games, but they also have a huge customer funnel through their digital companies, as well as an incredible brain trust at building massive brands in the kids space,” says Kotecha.

However, startup founders need to make sure corporate venture capital is the right fit for them, cautions Lance Laking, managing director of the MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund, one of Canada’s most active and successful venture capital funds.

Companies at the seed stage, Laking says, need value-add investors to support their growth from seed to series A, not just funding.

“Startup founders have to be conscious of other conditions and risks,” he says, noting that when it comes to corporate VC funding, this could include, “exclusivity, a lock up from other potential strategic investors or acquirers, and big company procedures and processes that hamper the speed and execution advantage inherent to startups.”

For Kotecha, this was something she says Hoot Reading considered before partnering with Spin Master. “We are very selective about who we bring to the table. Anybody looking to grow their business with outside capital is looking to maximize the value they get from those funds. Partnering with Spin Master gives us significant advantages for our business that we felt was above and beyond what traditional investors could provide. We do, however, have very experienced investors also as members of the Hoot family and we leverage their value accordingly as well,” says Kotecha.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Trusscore, a maker of sustainable building products (including walls to separate livestock), raised $26 million, led by Round 13 Capital’s Earth Tech Fund. The company says the proceeds from the round will help support further research and development into other concepts like digital paint and fire resistance surfaces.

InteraXon makes devices that help people learn how to meditate and sleep better. It recently launched a second generation of Muse S, a plush brain-sensing headband that uses real-time biofeedback to help a wearer fall asleep, stay asleep and now go back to sleep if you awaken during the night.

Toronto-based healthtech company Steadiwear secured $1.1 million in financing. The company says it will use the funding to help with the commercialization of its new product the Steadi-Two, which is a second-generation stabilizing glove that can adapt to a wider range of hand tremors in people with Essential Tremor and Parkinson’s disease.

Prodigy Education, an edtech leader in game-based learning is expanding beyond math games with a new English language arts game. The new game is expected to fully launch in the spring of 2022, but the company says that teachers and parents can apply now for early access.

VTS, a commercial real estate platform acquired Toronto-based Lane Technologies, the workplace experience platform used by several top landlords including Brookfield, Oxford, and Hines. The deal marks one of the largest proptech acquisitions ever.

Construction software provider Bridgit raised $24 million in a Series B round that will help the company hire more staff, further its product development and increase market share.

BrainBox AI, which makes heating and ventilation systems more flexible and efficient in commercial buildings, raised $29 million and will use the funds to ​​further deploy its technology.

