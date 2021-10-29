Toronto transit system hit by ransomware attack

TORONTO — The public transport agency that operates bus, subway, streetcar, and paratransit services in the Toronto area has been hit with a ransomware attack.

The Toronto Transit Commission, known as the TTC, says the attack by hackers on its computer systems began Thursday night and expanded on Friday.

Stuart Green, A TTC spokesman, says the attack has not caused any significant disruption to transit service and the public and employees are not at risk.

Ransomware is a form of malicious software that attacks where a company's data is encrypted, locking the user out.