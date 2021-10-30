No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $24 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Nov.2 will grow to an estimated $29 million.
By The Canadian Press
