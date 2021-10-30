Ontario reports 356 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 356 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 230 of the latest infections are among those who are not fully vaccinated or whose immunization status is unknown.

She says 126 cases involve fully vaccinated people.

There are 132 patients in intensive care with critical illness related to the virus, including 13 who are fully inoculated and 119 not fully vaccinated or with an unknown vaccination status.